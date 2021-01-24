Does one HAVE to use UpStart now with UPB

Posted Today, 01:14 PM

Hello - My OP II was installed 20 years ago, and UpStart was not even around. The way the UPB Lamp Modules were configured was with the OmniTouch 1st generation panels. You would hit the reset button five times on the module and it would blink blue for five minutes, giving the installer plenty of time to go to the OmniTouch, hit the appropriate pre-setup Named Module in PCAccess, and then select Configure on the OmniTouch. I did that at least 10 times and it could not find the module. So, I plugged in a module I use for Holiday Lights, that I didn't bother with this year, and it found it right away. Any ideas? Thanks. Jim