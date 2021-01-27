Fumbling around with Upstart

On a UPB switch is it possible to have a single click turn on a light and a double click activate a scene?
If so where is this done? I'm not seeing a way.
Thanks!
Jump to content
Posted Today, 09:24 PM
On a UPB switch is it possible to have a single click turn on a light and a double click activate a scene?
If so where is this done? I'm not seeing a way.
Thanks!
Posted Today, 09:40 PM
Yes, it is possible.
Under the "rocker switch" tab, set the single tap to turn the light level on at the desired level. Set double tap to "unused"
Under the "transmit components" tab, set the top of the switch to "custom" mode and set single tap to "no command" and double tap to "activate" the desired scene.
Posted Today, 09:46 PM
Yes. So under "rocker" you specify what that switch does, pick a brightness for one click and double click. Under "transmit component" pick the scene, and then try "custom" and for double click, pick activator. I think that is it.
There are at least two types of switches, but this is for the regular one.
Posted Today, 09:47 PM
Yes. So under "rocker" you specify what that switch does, pick a brightness for one click and double click. Under "transmit component" pick the scene, and then try "custom" and for double click, pick activator. I think that is it.
There are at least two types of switches, but this is for the regular one.
1 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users