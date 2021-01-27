Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Fumbling around with Upstart

Started by kwschumm , Today, 09:24 PM

  • Please log in to reply
3 replies to this topic

#1 kwschumm

kwschumm

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 147 posts

Posted Today, 09:24 PM

On a UPB switch is it possible to have a single click turn on a light and a double click activate a scene?

 

If so where is this done? I'm not seeing a way.

 

Thanks!


#2 rockinarmadillo

rockinarmadillo

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 249 posts
  • Location:Spring Branch, Texas
  • Experience:novice

Posted Today, 09:40 PM

Yes, it is possible.

 

Under the "rocker switch" tab, set the single tap to turn the light level on at the desired level.   Set double tap to "unused"

 

Under the "transmit components" tab, set the top of the switch to "custom" mode and set single tap to "no command" and double tap to "activate" the desired scene.


#3 ano

ano

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3682 posts
  • Location:AZ
  • Experience:guru
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:UPB, ZigBee
  • Audio:HAI
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 09:46 PM

Yes. So under "rocker" you specify what that switch does, pick a brightness for one click and double click. Under "transmit component" pick the scene, and then try "custom" and for double click, pick activator. I think that is it.

 

There are at least two types of switches, but this is for the regular one.


#4 ano

ano

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3682 posts
  • Location:AZ
  • Experience:guru
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:UPB, ZigBee
  • Audio:HAI
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 09:47 PM

Yes. So under "rocker" you specify what that switch does, pick a brightness for one click and double click. Under "transmit component" pick the scene, and then try "custom" and for double click, pick activator. I think that is it.

 

There are at least two types of switches, but this is for the regular one.


Back to Home Automation


3 user(s) are reading this topic

1 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users


    -=pete_c=-
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·