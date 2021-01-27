Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Omni pro 2 12 v door controls

Started by dj2099113 , Today, 02:38 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 dj2099113

dj2099113

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 5 posts

Posted Today, 02:38 PM

So we have an omnipro two system setup in our church and I'm looking to set up some remote capabilities for it outside of the apps that are associated with it. So we have two magnetic door locks that are controlled on 12 volt. My question is how would I know where these doors are being turned on and off in the system? Is it just setup as a zone or should I be looking for something else?
Back to Home Automation, Inc (HAI)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Home Automation, Inc (HAI)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·