So we have an omnipro two system setup in our church and I'm looking to set up some remote capabilities for it outside of the apps that are associated with it. So we have two magnetic door locks that are controlled on 12 volt. My question is how would I know where these doors are being turned on and off in the system? Is it just setup as a zone or should I be looking for something else?
Omni pro 2 12 v door controls
Started by dj2099113 , Today, 02:38 PM
