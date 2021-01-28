Jump to content


Omnibridge Home Assistant - Events

Started by heffneil , Today, 11:00 AM

#1 heffneil

heffneil

Posted Today, 11:00 AM

Hey guys anyone sucking down the events from their Omnipro in to an Home Assistant install?

 

I am trying to replicate the Haiku or Myro Home in setup so events is one of those useful tabs.

 

Thanks for any advice!

 

Neil

 


