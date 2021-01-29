Recommendations now the OmniPro is gone

Posted Today, 07:55 AM

This is slightly out of scope, but my question really is geared to people that know the power of OMNIPROII . I am a big fan of the HAI OmniPro II. It is feature rich, easy to program, relatively easy to integrate with some other systems, great home automation, nice touchscreen, reliable, etc. I've installed three of them in my homes as I've moved. Now that Leviton has discontinued the product, what are people's recommendations for the future? Are there other alarm systems that integrate with home automation (or better yet included as with OMNIProII), whole house audio, etc. I am just a hobby installer so I don't know what else is out there. I did like the power of the OMNI Pro II security with the multiple access codes, allowing time settings for the codes, logging etc. I liked that I could use the motion sensors to trigger home automation activities. The OMNITouch is nice, personally I don't think it ever fully lived up to what it could have been, but the price point was reasonable.

I've played with SmartThings and Homeseer (the OMNI plug in allowed me to easily integrate with other home automation systems/devices (Honeywell thermostat, Bond, Liftmaster, etc.)

Thanks for any thoughts and experience people have.