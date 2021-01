Posted Today, 12:43 PM

I keep getting alerts for subscribed forums that are from link spammers posting garbage.



Has setting ALL new users to "moderated" been considered? That'd cut down on the link spammers. It would, unfortunately, trap any new user posts in a moderation queue until someone releases it, and sets their account to 'unmoderated'.

But it cuts down on hit-and-run link spammers pretty quickly.