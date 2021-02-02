Jump to content


GPIO Raspberry PI

Started by heffneil , Today, 10:51 AM

Posted Today, 10:51 AM

I found some threads about people building GPIO boards, on another forums, for their raspberry pi's and use MQTT to provide state status for home assistant.  I am looking to expand those boards - just because and really the omnipro isn't gonna last forever. 

 

I Have some questions. Is anyone interested in this? 

 

I never used the outputs on my Omnipro for anything OTHER than Relays.  Is there a good reason NOT to integrate a relay for the outputs on said board?

 

Let me know if you guys have any other ideas for specifications for this board.

 

I am trying to find the removable terminal strips that HAI used, but it seems to be the holy grail.  I was thinking of some spring loaded jobs? Thoughts on this?


Thanks!

 

Neil

 


