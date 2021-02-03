Jump to content


Elk & COSMOD4W with more than 12 COSMO4W Smokes

Started by sionxct , Today, 09:44 PM

The Cosmod4w is rated for up to 12 smokes. Looking at a project that will require more than 12 smokes. I would like to use Elk M1 and either 2 or 4 wire smokes. How are multiple Cosmod4w connected to the Elk?


Each COSMOD4W would connect to it's own set of M1 zone inputs for smoke and CO.  You'll need to use M1 outputs to drive the COSMOD Smoke and CO Trigger inputs, plus M1 rules to activate them so that if one COSMOD goes into alarm, the rules/outputs will trigger the other COSMOD so that they all sound together. 


Assuming that you'll have an aux power supply to provide power for the COSMODs plus all the smokes, you'll also need a relay to interrupt the power when you do a smoke reset.  The relay coil would be powered by the M1 SAUX power.


