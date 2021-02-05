Home Assistant + OmniLink

Posted Today, 09:43 AM

Hey guys I want to remove an expansion enclosure I have that is only acting as 6 outputs for some drapes.

I have some pushbuttons on the wall that are connected to zones on the Omni and when no ready they activate the button which in turn closes the relay.

I was thinking of replacing the relay board and outputs with an ESP based relay unit and then using omnilink to report the status of those zones as not ready and fire off the relay. Does anyone think that will work and suggest any hardware for the relay side of things?

Thanks!

Neil