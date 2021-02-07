Jump to content


Reference thermometer recommendation

Started by simonmason , Today, 11:05 AM

simonmason

simonmason

Posted Today, 11:05 AM

Does anyone have a recommendation for a reasonably priced thermometer and/or thermo-hygrometer?  I have so many temp sensors in the house that all report something slightly different it would be good to put a reliable thermometer at the location for a while and then adjust the reported temp on these devices to read something consistent.  Thanks.


