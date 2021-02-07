M1 Chime Functionality

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

I'm a bit confused about how the M1 chime feature works.

Our Area 1 is the house (four keypads) and Area 2 is the shop (one keypad).

Chime was turned off on all five keypads.

When the keypad in the shop was enabled then events in the shop would be announced on all keypads, even though the house keypads had chime disabled.

Is that how it's supposed to work?

The keypad manual wasn't exactly clear if the chime button disabled chime for the keypad or for all keypads. It never really mentions areas. I thought it was per keypad so, for example, if someone was taking a nap in the master bedroom then chime announcements could be turned off on the master bedroom keypad.