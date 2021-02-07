Jump to content


Tried Downgrading OMNI PRO II 3.2d returned to 4.0b No PC Access Ethernet or Serial

Started by SierraTech , Today, 04:02 PM

SierraTech

SierraTech

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 30 posts

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

It's been so long since I set this up (18 years now), but I have been having issues with ALC going OFFLINE.

 

I cleared the RAM yesterday with ALC starting working again. Today it was again offline, and I recalled I had no issues on 3.12D, so I switched proms and that's when things went south. PC access could not connect via Ethernet. I tried Serial but received "Log in Failed" message and was told to correct user code 1.

 

I put the 4.0b PROM back in, same issue Smoke Detector Trble messages etc.

 

Setup Miscellaneous has PC access enabled, but all I see as the last menu item is Ethernet MAC address. I do not see Ethernet IP address.

 

I finally RESET the EEPROM, and cannot find why Ethernet is not enabled. I try to use PC ACCESS to connect using serial port and I get the same error message.

 

Network scan no longer sees OMNI2 Pro controller.

 

What am I forgetting, I set this all up in 2003, and added Ethernet in 2009.

 

The installer menu is missing items on the console. Any ideas, Reset EEPROM did not work!

 

SierraTech

SierraTech

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 30 posts

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

Well, I spoke too soon. It seems these options finally showed up (after several minutes). I'm still not sure why I receive the Serial Error message however. I was able to finally connect once I changed my IP address subnet and to original address.

 

I'm in the process of Writing configuration, and programs after clearing EEPROM (maybe this took longer than the console indicated).

 

Originally when I updated Firmware in 2019 to 4.0B I just swapped out the PROM (I don't have a FLASH EAROM in my controller).

 

Glad I at least reprogrammed, the Hall Thermostat has not lowered temperature at the outdoor temperature test time, and my office is on the same zone so it is really warm in here! I mannually decreased Temperature using iPhone HAIKU app (still works on iOS 14.4 even with the Intermediate Server Error).

 

One thing I noted is a newer manual claims the following about "PC Access Code"

 

PC ACCESS CODE
This code allows dealers to put an access code in the system that is separate from the customer's Master code and the Installer
code. Dealers can use the PC Access code to access the system by PC. The PC Access code cannot arm and disarm the system.
The PC Access code is NOT programmed from the factory. To use it, set it to any code other than 0000. To disable the PC
Access code, enter 0000 for the code.


NOTE: This item must be enabled (by entering a code) if PC Access is will be used.
PC ACCESS CODE:
0000-9999 0000=DISABLE↕

 

This appears to be wrong unless over serial?  On Ethernet it's always been set to 0000.  The 2002 Manual has no such statement.


