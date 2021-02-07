Tried Downgrading OMNI PRO II 3.2d returned to 4.0b No PC Access Ethernet or Serial

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

It's been so long since I set this up (18 years now), but I have been having issues with ALC going OFFLINE.

I cleared the RAM yesterday with ALC starting working again. Today it was again offline, and I recalled I had no issues on 3.12D, so I switched proms and that's when things went south. PC access could not connect via Ethernet. I tried Serial but received "Log in Failed" message and was told to correct user code 1.

I put the 4.0b PROM back in, same issue Smoke Detector Trble messages etc.

Setup Miscellaneous has PC access enabled, but all I see as the last menu item is Ethernet MAC address. I do not see Ethernet IP address.

I finally RESET the EEPROM, and cannot find why Ethernet is not enabled. I try to use PC ACCESS to connect using serial port and I get the same error message.

Network scan no longer sees OMNI2 Pro controller.

What am I forgetting, I set this all up in 2003, and added Ethernet in 2009.

The installer menu is missing items on the console. Any ideas, Reset EEPROM did not work!

-Bob