Posted Today, 06:12 AM

Hi,

I have an old robovac which has run the course for its utility. I was looking for a new one and came across irobot roomba 665 on this blog. That page also lists more options to choose from with lots of detailing. While everything looks fine, I want to know if there's any I can change the language on a non wifi connected Roomba ? Any one's having any ideas ?