Small network node without SD corruption issue of raspberry pi?

I use little mini buck transformers in the alarm panel and the automobiles to power the smartphones for years now.
Hard Wire Charger Cord Cable Left Angle Micro USB 1.2 Meters Universal DC 12V to 5V Power Inverter Converter
These are tiny footprint and sell for ~$10 on Amazon.
I have two of these in my OmniPro 2 panel and 3 in three automobiles.
In the automobiles I tapped in to the fuse panel and pulled the console out running behind the console to a nice spot (BMW).
The last tinkered Android boxes used an S912 chipset.
Here is an el cheapo to tinker with:
TV Box, TUREWELL T95 Max Android 9.0 TV Box Chip H6 Quad-core Cortex-A53 4GB RAM 32GB ROM Smart TV Box 3D 6K Ultra HD H.265 2.4GHz WiFi Ethernet HDMI [2019 Newest] for $39.
I did not have the Ubuntu TV boxes plugged in to any monitor or keyboard.
Most folks buy these boxes and just install Kodi on Android. I prefer Ubuntu Linux over Android.
Read this:
Armbian getting started
Go to the Armbian web site, download an Ubuntu 20.X build and install it on an SD card. I use 64 or 128 Gb SD cards.
Once you have the image on the SD card you edit the ini for the TV box chipset you are using.
You can even control the LED display using these images if there is an LED display. I wrote about this here on Cocoontech a couple of years ago.