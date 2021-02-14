Jump to content


Anyone using the Russound MBX Streamer?

Started by simonmason , Today, 11:14 AM

Posted Today, 11:14 AM

I would be interested in sharing experiences on these new devices that came out about a year ago.  I have two of the non-amp versions.  I have had nothing but issues with them for my two primary music sources - Sirius XM and Spotify - using the RIO interface.  I was wondering if anyone else was using them and could share experiences before I put them in the lemon basket.  Thanks.


