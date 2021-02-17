I ran out of hardwired zones on my ELK M1 and am wondering if I can add an identical second 4-wire motion sensor onto the same zone as an exiting one? Thank you.
Can I put two 4-wire motion sensors onto the same zone (ELK M1)?
Started by box986 , Yesterday, 07:13 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM
Yes, you can put more than one motion detector on a zone. Most have normally closed contacts, so you would wire the contacts in series. If you are using EOL resistors, remember that you can only have one per zone.
