Can I put two 4-wire motion sensors onto the same zone (ELK M1)?

Started by box986 , Yesterday, 07:13 PM

#1 box986

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

I ran out of hardwired zones on my ELK M1 and am wondering if I can add an identical second 4-wire motion sensor onto the same zone as an exiting one?  Thank you. 


Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

Yes, you can put more than one motion detector on a zone.   Most have normally closed contacts, so you would wire the contacts in series.  If you are using EOL resistors, remember that you can only have one per zone.


