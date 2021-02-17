Jump to content


VoIP Phone Connection OMNI II Pro Calling Party Fails to Hang UP

Started by SierraTech , Today, 03:34 PM

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

AT&T is retiring copper (old Tip & Ring) phone lines due to cost of the Battery Plant in CO to handle -48 VDC power, as they deploy Fiber (albeit very slow change over). Cable companies such as Charter/Spectrum also have dedicated DOCIS Channels for T-BAND VoIP phone service.

 

The issue I have observed, is if someone calls in, and fails to terminate their end of the call, the OMNI II Panel ends up keeping line ceased, and re-rings connected phone.

 

I noticed there is a setup mentioned below: "Pick Up After Hang UP" The Default is "1".

 

Is this causing behavior on VoIP RE-RING?

 

I know this is so you can call in (1-Ring) Hang up and call back to access OMNI PRO on phone if you have an answering machine. Is this causing the issue or is there a better setting in "OFF-HOOK" Detection (Set to 69) to address the different timing from a VoIP modem?

 

I never observed this when controller is connected to old fashion copper POTS line, and "Pick Up After Hang UP" is always set to (enabled).

 

-Bob


