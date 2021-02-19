Jump to content


US2-40 won't go into setup mode

Started by jkm , Today, 02:10 PM

jkm

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

I have a couple of Simply Automated US2-40 switches retrieved from a previous network. I want to install them in a new network, but I can't get them to go into setup mode. Is there any other way other than the 5 click method? Is there a way to do a factory default reset? Thanks


mikefamig

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

Is it possible that the problem is not with the switch but with it's location? Maybe it is going into setup mode but not being seen because of noise on the line?

 

 

Mike.


