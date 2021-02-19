I have a couple of Simply Automated US2-40 switches retrieved from a previous network. I want to install them in a new network, but I can't get them to go into setup mode. Is there any other way other than the 5 click method? Is there a way to do a factory default reset? Thanks
US2-40 won't go into setup mode
jkm
Posted Today, 02:10 PM
Mike.
Is it possible that the problem is not with the switch but with it's location? Maybe it is going into setup mode but not being seen because of noise on the line?
Mike.
