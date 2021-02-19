Jump to content


Smartthings Ethernet Port

Started by upstatemike , Today, 04:04 PM

#1 upstatemike

upstatemike

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

I tried to set up a Smartthings hub today but could not get it to connect to ethernet. The connection light on my network switch flashes on and off instead of showing a steady connection. Tried different cables and different network switches and get the same result. Went ahead and set it up using Wi-Fi and that worked but isn't what I want so I need to resolve the ethernet problem. Anybody seen this with a Smartthings v3 hub and know how to fix it?


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

I have one of the V2 hubs and have all but stopped using it.  Their reliability has been sketchy, at best.  Not Vera level bad... but close.

I've got a Hubitat and while it's app isn't as polished as the one from Smart Things it's been a lot more reliable.

 

That said, most of my automation continues to be integrated with Homeseer HS3.  

As to your network question I'm assuming you're connecting into a clear network and have DHCP running, yes?  Not on a VLAN or without DHCP?  

Have you tried a factory reset to clear it?
https://www.smartdev...tthings-hub-v3/


#3 upstatemike

upstatemike

Posted Today, 05:51 PM

Yes did factory reset. LAN is untagged and DHCP is running. The link light just flashes on and off so no actual ethernet connection ever established.
 
Not planning to use it for anything in particular, just want the option in case I run across something that works with Smartthings and not much else. Got my 2nd big shock when I brought it up on Wi-Fi and found out that there is no web interface? You have to set up your rules using a phone app on a tiny screen with no real keyboard and mouse? People rave about Smartthings so much I never realized how rinky dink it really is.

I can easily log into Hubitat using a PC so it now looks pretty unlikely that I will ever do much with Smartthings.

#4 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 07:32 PM

I have one configured for a couple of years which I used with the OmniLinkBridge (version #1).  I did all of the Smartthings programming via the web interface.


