Smartthings Ethernet Port

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

I have one of the V2 hubs and have all but stopped using it. Their reliability has been sketchy, at best. Not Vera level bad... but close.



I've got a Hubitat and while it's app isn't as polished as the one from Smart Things it's been a lot more reliable.

That said, most of my automation continues to be integrated with Homeseer HS3.



As to your network question I'm assuming you're connecting into a clear network and have DHCP running, yes? Not on a VLAN or without DHCP?



Have you tried a factory reset to clear it?

https://www.smartdev...tthings-hub-v3/