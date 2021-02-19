I tried to set up a Smartthings hub today but could not get it to connect to ethernet. The connection light on my network switch flashes on and off instead of showing a steady connection. Tried different cables and different network switches and get the same result. Went ahead and set it up using Wi-Fi and that worked but isn't what I want so I need to resolve the ethernet problem. Anybody seen this with a Smartthings v3 hub and know how to fix it?
Smartthings Ethernet Port
I have one of the V2 hubs and have all but stopped using it. Their reliability has been sketchy, at best. Not Vera level bad... but close.
I've got a Hubitat and while it's app isn't as polished as the one from Smart Things it's been a lot more reliable.
That said, most of my automation continues to be integrated with Homeseer HS3.
As to your network question I'm assuming you're connecting into a clear network and have DHCP running, yes? Not on a VLAN or without DHCP?
Have you tried a factory reset to clear it?
https://www.smartdev...tthings-hub-v3/
Not planning to use it for anything in particular, just want the option in case I run across something that works with Smartthings and not much else. Got my 2nd big shock when I brought it up on Wi-Fi and found out that there is no web interface? You have to set up your rules using a phone app on a tiny screen with no real keyboard and mouse? People rave about Smartthings so much I never realized how rinky dink it really is.
I can easily log into Hubitat using a PC so it now looks pretty unlikely that I will ever do much with Smartthings.
I have one configured for a couple of years which I used with the OmniLinkBridge (version #1). I did all of the Smartthings programming via the web interface.
