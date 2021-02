Posted Yesterday, 10:10 PM

Everything has been fine for years...all of a sudden one day I can't connect to the my Omni IIe through my SnapLink app. Nothing changed regarding the system or my network. Just stopped working. I can't ping the Omni IIe, I can't connect through HAI PC Access.

However, the LEDs are still on and blinking and my UniFi system still sees the Omni IIe (meaning it updates "last seen date/time"). Any thoughts?

Edited by iJDUB, Yesterday, 10:11 PM.