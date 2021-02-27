Jump to content


Started by kbenlevi73 , Today, 12:19 AM

Hello All,

 

I have a bunch of Cortexa Wall Units that require the Cortexa 7202 Home Automation Controller. Would anyone happen to know where I could get one or if you have one, I'd be glad to buy it off you! It's pretty old but I'd like to use it.


