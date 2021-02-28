Posted Yesterday, 09:49 AM

Hey guys, Ive been having problems getting my UPB 6 button or 8 buttons working. After taking them apart it looks like its the contacts from the silicone wrapped buttons are not contacting with the electronic board that actually turns lights on off etc.

I initially was making do with super glueing a piece of tinfoil to the back side of the button so that it would make contact when pressed. But now after about the 5th time of doing it, I'm reaching out to see if anyone else has had a similar problem and what they did to better fix it.

Thanks