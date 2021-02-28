Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

HELTUN Quinto 5

Started by rumb , Yesterday, 10:25 AM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 rumb

rumb

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 34 posts

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 AM

Has anyone ever used this? 

 

https://shop.smartho...5-channels.html

 

Would this thing really handle the load from these:

 

https://www.ebay.com...mp/373153335063

 

I calculated less than 1 amp for them.

 

such a small box to handle the load?


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10362 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 AM

The drawing shows 5 loads of 5 amps each.  Don't understand though if it would work with 5 loads each at 5 amps???

 

heltun-touch-panel-switch-700-outputs.jp


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·