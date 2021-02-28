New to Relays and also trying not to start fires

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

Thanks for the info.



On the parallel setup, I'm not too worried about functionality as the use of these would be occupancy type needs like outdoor lighting and the Elk command would be on a timer and eventually lights goes off in minutes measurement. Also, the user of the Manual switch won't be Home automation literate and figures they always need to turn the light OFF since "they" turned it ON.



Yeah, don't know why ELK has all this stuff showing use but not UL listings for it?. To be UL rated does a relay need to be enclosed & not a "board"? I can't imagine with what I have in mind, any relay would be more than feeding 1.5 amp at AC level.



On the separation, I've been going off of NEC 725.136 and maintaining 1/4" gap but basically got them on opposite sides of the box until where the relay board would be and used CL3 wire too and of course <150 volt circuit.

There are different types of UL labels, which have different meanings. Components, such as relays, can be "UL Recognized" which is indicated by a RU mark (with the R backwards) on the component. This means that the part meets UL standards. Companies that use those parts in larger systems (such as an alarm panel) care about that sort of thing. But because the part has the RU mark does not mean the system it is eventually included in does.

Another type of UL mark is the "UL Listed" mark, which is applied to standalone products. The symbol is the letters "UL" enclosed in a circle, with the word "Listed" underneath. It means the product has been tested to UL standards for a specific purpose, and at a higher level than an individual component would be tested.

If you look at a photo of the Elk 912 relay, you can see the RU mark on the relay itself. But the overall board does not have a marking. There's not much else on it, except a diode and a terminal strip. I can understand why Elk didn't want to bother with any higher level of testing of such a simple product.

You can take a component, such as a bare relay, and use it for a purpose such as controlling lights, but then it is up to you to make sure it meets the necessary requirements, for fire safety and electrical safety. At a minimum, you would have to convince an electrical inspector that what you have done is safe. Some AHJs might give their approval, others might not. And your insurance company might care in the event of a fire.

Overall, it's just easier to use something like a RIB relay which has been tested and shown to meet UL standards for that purpose and avoid the argument with the AHJ and anyone else.