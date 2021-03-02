I've had an M1 based system in my house going on 12 years now and it's worked great for me, particularly the expandability for garage door sensors, Insteon light controls, ethernet control, integration wth CQC and now Home Assistant, etc. A buddy is building a new house and has asked me if he should go with an Elk as well, as he's always liked the setup I have at my house. Has anything changed much in panels in past 10 years? Is Elk still a good choice or are there better now? Integration with Home Assistant is a key thing for him as well, as he's like to integrate lighting, multiple types of sensors (rain, leak detection, driveway traffic, etc).
Is m1 still best option?
Started by Sendero , Today, 03:30 AM
