Wired motion sensor for ELK M1gold

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

Here updated my old DSC PIRs to generic dual PIR / Microwave sensors purchased "cheap" generic in bulk a few years back. Cheap was $25 each purchased in bulk.



I do see now Bosch ISC-BDL2-WP12G PIR/ Microwave Detector w/PET on Amazon for $39.82 each. These are Bosch Blue Line Generation 2

In bulk on Ebay you can find these probably for around $30 each.



Testing the Amazon Ring alarm system with wireless sensors and the sensors are working fine after 1 year now and the percentage of battery is still around 80 plus on the contact sensors and PIRs.