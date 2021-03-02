-
Wired motion sensor for ELK M1gold
#1
Posted Today, 09:15 AM
Seems like my wireless motion sensor has decided to eat batteries for breakfast.
I have wires in place from a previous install.
Can anyone recommend a indoor sensor? It's an octagonal room, about 10m/33ft across
Thanks
#2
Posted Today, 09:21 AM
A lot of people here use the Bosch Blue Line motion sensors.
#3
Posted Today, 09:36 AM
Here updated my old DSC PIRs to generic dual PIR / Microwave sensors purchased "cheap" generic in bulk a few years back. Cheap was $25 each purchased in bulk.
I do see now Bosch ISC-BDL2-WP12G PIR/ Microwave Detector w/PET on Amazon for $39.82 each. These are Bosch Blue Line Generation 2
In bulk on Ebay you can find these probably for around $30 each.
Testing the Amazon Ring alarm system with wireless sensors and the sensors are working fine after 1 year now and the percentage of battery is still around 80 plus on the contact sensors and PIRs.
#4
Posted Today, 09:43 AM
Thanks all.
Just ordered a Gen 2 from Amazon.
thanks for the fast response
