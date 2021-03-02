Jump to content


Wired motion sensor for ELK M1gold

Started by TriLife , Today, 09:15 AM

#1 TriLife

TriLife

Posted Today, 09:15 AM

Greetings,

Seems like my wireless motion sensor has decided to eat batteries for breakfast.

I have wires in place from a previous install.

Can anyone recommend a indoor sensor? It's an octagonal room, about 10m/33ft across

Thanks

#2 BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

Posted Today, 09:21 AM

A lot of people here use the Bosch Blue Line motion sensors.


#3 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 09:36 AM

Here updated my old DSC PIRs to generic dual PIR / Microwave sensors purchased "cheap" generic in bulk a few years back.  Cheap was $25 each purchased in bulk.
 
I do see now  Bosch ISC-BDL2-WP12G PIR/ Microwave Detector w/PET on Amazon for $39.82 each.  These are Bosch Blue Line Generation 2

 

In bulk on Ebay you can find these probably for around $30 each.

Testing the Amazon Ring alarm system with wireless sensors and the sensors are working fine after 1 year now and the percentage of battery is still around 80 plus on the contact sensors and PIRs.


#4 TriLife

TriLife

Posted Today, 09:43 AM

Thanks all.

 

Just ordered a Gen 2 from Amazon.

 

thanks for the fast response


