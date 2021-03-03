Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

HAI programming for PIM 36A00-1 . . . on a mac . . . with USB :)

Started by ddprocter , Today, 12:07 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 ddprocter

ddprocter

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Today, 12:07 PM

Hey Folks, 

 

I recently moved into a home where the prior owner set up a HAI PIM 36A00-1, Omni Pro and HAI switches.  

 

Had a couple questions: 

 

1) I don't have a PC any more (no less with a serial port).  Has anyone had any luck with Upstart on a Mac with a Windows Virtual Machine (Virtual Box, specifically, is free).  Worst case I can get an ultra cheap Windows net-book with USB.  

 

2) Connecting to USB: Can I buy any RJ45 -> USB cable on Ebay, or, do I have to buy the HAI PIM->Serial cable, and then a Serial -> USB adapter?

 

 

 

Thanks for any help you can provide. 

 

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10364 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

1) I don't have a PC any more (no less with a serial port).  Has anyone had any luck with Upstart on a Mac with a Windows Virtual Machine (Virtual Box, specifically, is free).  Worst case I can get an ultra cheap Windows net-book with USB.  

 

A couple of years ago I set up an Oracle Windows Virtual box on a MAC to run Upstart and PCA.  Worked fine using a common chipset USB to Serial cable.

 

Relating to Upstart a PCS UPB PIM with USB cable will work fine for your needs.  


Back to Home Automation, Inc (HAI)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Home Automation, Inc (HAI)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·