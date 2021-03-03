HAI programming for PIM 36A00-1 . . . on a mac . . . with USB :)

Posted Today, 12:07 PM

Hey Folks,

I recently moved into a home where the prior owner set up a HAI PIM 36A00-1, Omni Pro and HAI switches.

Had a couple questions:

1) I don't have a PC any more (no less with a serial port). Has anyone had any luck with Upstart on a Mac with a Windows Virtual Machine (Virtual Box, specifically, is free). Worst case I can get an ultra cheap Windows net-book with USB.

2) Connecting to USB: Can I buy any RJ45 -> USB cable on Ebay, or, do I have to buy the HAI PIM->Serial cable, and then a Serial -> USB adapter?

Thanks for any help you can provide.