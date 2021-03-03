Jump to content


Question about Elk & RCS Serial Thermostat

Started by Spot , Today, 01:59 PM

#1 Spot

Spot

  • Location:Arlington, VA

Posted Today, 01:59 PM

Does the Elk software allow you to create events based upon the current operating mode reported by the thermostat?

 

In my Homeseer 2 setup, the thermostat would report that it was in stage 1 (or whatever) stage heat as an operating mode.  I used that information to trigger other events.  Since HS3, I cannot access these status changes to trigger events.  

 

The standard answer is to upgrade the thermostats, but I do not want to go to a cloud-based thermostat solution for a multitude of reasons.  Therefore...I'm looking into options to get these to work reliably.

 

Thanks for any thoughts


