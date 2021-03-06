OmniPro II - sending notifications over Ethernet

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

I am trying to Bridge my OmniPro II with a Fibaro HomeCenter 2.

Can anyone tell me please:

1) what message/string I need to send to the OmniPro II to trigger it to send notifications (e.g. motion detector triggered) of events over the Ethernet port?

2) I assume I send this to the IP address of the OmniPro but do I need to specify a port?

3) How do I specify the IP address and port where the OmniPro is to send the notifications or does it simply broadcast network wide?

4) What is the format of the notification?

Any assistance is greatly appreciated.