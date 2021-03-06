Elk M1 + Alarm Relay + HomeSeer

Posted Yesterday, 01:59 PM

Researching updating my alarm system. Current contract will be expiring soon.

Want Elk M1 with Alarm Relay as monitoring company. Already have HomeSeer and would like to integrate with UltraJones Plugin.

According to the Plugin documentation, the plug-in connects to the Elk M1 Panel via serial port or Elk-M1XEP Ethernet interface. Documentation is rather old, and may be there are other ways to connect??

For those people who have this setup or know of the details of this setup, I'd like to hear recommendations on best hardware to allow Alarm Relay and Homeseer to connect to M1 without conflicts. I have a vague recollection of reading about some difficulties/conflicts when setting up both, but I can't seem to find this info now.

I'm open to all Alarm Relay plans.

Homeseer server and Elk M1 panel will be in the same AV closet in close proximity.