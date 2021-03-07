Replacing 2-wire Smoke and Heat sensors for ELK M1gold

Posted Yesterday, 08:26 PM

For a 2-wire smoke zone, you need to choose a smoke detector that is certified for use with your alarm panel. What brand/model of alarm panel do you have? Is your current smoke detector a 2W-B?

Heat detectors are pretty straight forward - they basically create a short across the zone loop. I can't seem to find any specs on the Chemtronics model that you have. You'll need to choose from a detector that trips at either 135°F or 194°F, and whether you also want rate of rise detection or just temperature limit detection.

The System Sensor 5600 series has a variety of heat detector models to choose from.