-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Replacing 2-wire Smoke and Heat sensors for ELK M1gold
#1
Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM
So, a couple of months ago, I got a false Fire trouble call from the Alarm company...
Went and cleaned the sensor and disabled the thing until I could fix the problem (i was Stück out of the country due to Covid).
Now back, I removed the smoke sensor and noticed that there are are more sensors in the loop. I traded the wires to heat sensors above my two flash water heaters.
The tech at Alarm Relays says anything beyond 10 years of age is due for replacement.
The 2W-B is straightforward available on Amazon (expensive).
However, I'm having a hard time locating the heat sensor W15-Y04F (Chemetronics).
Can anyone recommend a 2-wire solution for heat and smoke sensors?
Thanks
#2
Posted Yesterday, 08:26 PM
For a 2-wire smoke zone, you need to choose a smoke detector that is certified for use with your alarm panel. What brand/model of alarm panel do you have? Is your current smoke detector a 2W-B?
Heat detectors are pretty straight forward - they basically create a short across the zone loop. I can't seem to find any specs on the Chemtronics model that you have. You'll need to choose from a detector that trips at either 135°F or 194°F, and whether you also want rate of rise detection or just temperature limit detection.
The System Sensor 5600 series has a variety of heat detector models to choose from.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 08:48 PM
Yes, the 2W-B is what I currently have.
And on further examination, it seems like that was a date code, not a model number on the Chemtronics... It's 135F
I located both and ordered them. The 2W-B and the 5601P. Way cheaper from JEM security than Amazon, even paying for shipping.
Hope to be up and running soon...
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users