z-wave tempprobes

Started by rumb , Yesterday, 08:43 PM

#1 rumb

rumb

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

I'm searching for a zwave temp probes setup.  I need 5 temps and 1RH.  My greenhouse is @100ft from  main home  and I dont  have any extra wires running out there. I will be building a solar water heater  later on and want to bea ble to record and later graph temps.  I have OmniPro and Homeseer/Zwave

 

I tried the

FIBARO Smart Implant Z-Wave Plus Plugin Universal DIY Tool, FGBS-222

and apparently it does not work with Homeseer. Too bad as it would have been great.

 

For probes I have found

DS18B20 Digital Thermal Probe

Any ideas out there? 

 

 


