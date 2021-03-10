z-wave tempprobes

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

I'm searching for a zwave temp probes setup. I need 5 temps and 1RH. My greenhouse is @100ft from main home and I dont have any extra wires running out there. I will be building a solar water heater later on and want to bea ble to record and later graph temps. I have OmniPro and Homeseer/Zwave

I tried the

FIBARO Smart Implant Z-Wave Plus Plugin Universal DIY Tool, FGBS-222

and apparently it does not work with Homeseer. Too bad as it would have been great.

For probes I have found

DS18B20 Digital Thermal Probe

Any ideas out there?