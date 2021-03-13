samsung Q7 remote with spectrum cable

my samsung Q7 with one connect box is paired with spectrum cable. I use the samsung remote but it drives me crazy that I cannot use the "last channel" button to return to the previous channel. has anyone run into this and found a solution?
Thanks!
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 AM
