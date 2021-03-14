I need to upgrade my moose 1100e to a system that has a cellular dialer, keeping all of my wiring and sensors. Any systems come to mind or another method to dial to my cell phone?
Security upgrade
Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM
Most cellular communicators can connect to the telephone line outputs of an alarm panel, or the bell/siren outputs. So you can choose just about any alarm panel that meets your needs and match it up with a cellular device.
Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM
Have you looked at this thread?
http://cocoontech.co...1100-to-elk-m1/
Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM
Do you know if your 1100e has EOL resistors installed on the various sensor contacts? The 1100e uses 2.2k resistors, as does the Elk M1. So that would make for an easy upgrade. If you have EOLs and switch to a different panel, such as a Honeywell Vista or DSC, then the EOLs will have to be changed. If there are no EOLs, then it gives you a bit more freedom to switch without a lot of work.
