Caddx how to set up multiple partitions?

Posted Today, 06:40 AM

I am expanding a NX8e system to add a detached garage by using an NX320 and NX216E. Have the system mostly working but ran into a couple things I still need to sort out.

Not sure if it's the best way to set this up but had planned to have the detached garage (shop) building as it's own partition. It's a bit removed from the house so will have it armed sometimes when we are home.

Since I read that each partition must have it's own keypad I have one in the shop and also put one in the house for that partition. Each building has it's own siren and the keypad will chime for door openings (if set up for that) and allow us to arm it if we forget.

I set the shop zones to partition 2 and when I set the keypad to partition 2 the keypad started beeping like crazy. I set them back to partition 1 for now. What seemed strange is the keypads number said it was 1. I have several other keypads that are on the system and haven't checked their numbers - maybe it just happened to be 1 and the others are other numbers.

First system I have set up with multiple partitions so looking for tips and advice. All sensors are hard wired.

Another thing... I put everything on the same partition for now. The beep, beep, beep for the arming delay is now much louder and more rapid than it was before - would like to understand why and how to put this back. I didn't change any programming for this that I know of.