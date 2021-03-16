Rethinking my Home solutions....

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

After ~15 years, I think it's time to revisit my HA needs and wanted to get some thoughts with users that have experience in other systems/software packages.

I have mostly been a lighting/HVAC guy because we mostly lived away from our main home & wanted it to look "lived in" and be able to kill the "cold soak" before we arrived in the winter. To that end, I installed a pretty robust Insteon setup controlled by Homeseer...later adding RCS Thermostats integrated into Homeseer with 1-wire monitoring of the temperatures throughout.

I have few complaints about how it worked...and the complaints were mostly my fault.

However, since moving back, my HS interface is relegated to automatically turning outside lights on at dusk, etc....and support for my thermostats has diminished. The 1-wire network was always "touchy" and that isn't as important these days. Add to the mix that our alarm system is overdue an update since the alarm company didn't bring it into the 21st century when they replaced it for going "deaf."

My Critical functions are still Alarm, Insteon lighting, and thermostats. I would like to simplify control of my AV options...Multiple SageTV extenders, AppleTV, ROKU, Bluray, receivers....with interfaces to help the WAF.

Nice to have:

Weather

CCTV display integrated (currently have hard-wired CCTV & Blink Cameras)

Etc

I am investigating ISY, ELK & CQC to integrate my "problems"

I'm thinking that ISY can control my Insteon Lighting

Elk will be my security solution

CQC can integrate the above, work with the RCS thermostats (two, no zones)

I can use CQC to develop interfaces & work with my media....

Am I thinking correctly using CQC to integrate the parts? Or should I look at using Elk to integrate the ISY (Insteon) & RCS thermostats...then integrate the ELK with CQC?

Thanks