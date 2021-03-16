Omni Pro II and Google Home integration

Posted Yesterday, 02:17 PM

Hello,

When I built our house 5-6 years ago I installed the Omni Pro II in my server closet.

I was fortunate and the builder let me run all my own low voltage. I ran at least two CAT6 drops to every room and to anywhere I might one day install some sort of display panel. I also ran all the wires for my security to all the doors, windows, siren, etc....

In the beginning I used the OmniPro II it for Security (23 Zones), automated my irrigation via a Relay Expansion board, and a few lights.

Fast forward to today and my Google Home/Samsung SmartThings now controls my lights and my irrigation. I was looking into the Google nest home security system but I really do not want to buy all new door/window contacts. Plus I installed the recessed contacts in all the doors and prefer that to the ugly white exterior contacts they provide.

I would love to use all the existing security wire and contacts but am not sure the best way to go about this.

I read that HomeSeer could be an option and I could spin up a small Linux VM on my QNAP but before I went down that rabbit hole I wanted to see if that was the best option.

In my ideal world I would be able to use my google home system voice or display to check the status if doors/windows and to arm/disarm the system.

Is HomeSeer my best option?

Thanks,

Mike