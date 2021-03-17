OmniPro ii port issue

Posted Today, 01:35 AM

Hi All

Looks like this is the site to come to for OmniPro troubleshooting. Our home was built in 2004 and has an OmniPro 2 system for security (currently no home automation, but may add that...). I never realized I could access it from outside the home (aside from calling), so I'm trying to set it up to connect via app, etc. I have a decent amount of home network experience (hobby, not profession) but cannot for the life of me figure out how to connect. I have a home server so I'm used to port forwarding, etc, but I cannot get the port on the omnipro to open. I've tried changing the IP and the port, rebooted the router many times, rechecked for typo, and still is closed. Port forwarding is working for my many other projects, so it doesn't seem to be the router / firewall.

The omnipro shows up on my router as a connected (wired) device and I can ping it. But when I check if the port is open, no luck.

The firmware on the board has never been updated (so circa 2004) -- could that be the problem? If so, how do I upgrade it?

And as a slightly related question, is it really even worth it if all I want to do is be able to arm / disarm from my phone? Sounds like many of the apps are not that great, and the ones that are have monthly fees, etc. Would also be nice to get notifications if alarm goes off, kids come home, etc. Not even sure if that's possible.

thanks in advance.