Premise & Google voice control - the most modern way of services integration?

Started by madpower2000 , Today, 02:55 AM

madpower2000

madpower2000

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

Dear Premise Home Control veteran's, can you advise the best, modern way to integrate Premise with Google voice control in 2021?


