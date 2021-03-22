Migrating from Leviton Structured Media to a Rack

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 AM

A year after moving into our new house, in 2013, I bought a Leviton 47605-42W SMC Structured Media Enclosure. This was a big mistake. It's 8 years later. I've been scared to deal with the solution, which is to buy a hinged wall rack. The Leviton Structured Media Enclosure is a horrible, horrible idea as I found halfway through my install when it seemed too late to abandon. You are tied into their ecosystem of things that can be mounted on this push-lock fastener system that nobody uses. Things that don't fit within this ecosystem just don't work so my power strip sits on the bottom of the cabinet and the FiOS router is dangling by Cat6 cables. This is not good, it makes me upset to look at and it is probably leading to long-terml psychological harm.

I finally bought a NavePoint 12U Wall Mount IT Open Frame 19 Inch Rack with Swing Out Hinged Gate and have Saturday planned as D Day for this project.

Now the problem, I had this planned for last year, with kids in Zoom school, something could go wrong and this could take a while to fix. I want to minimize things going wrong, minimize the amount of my time invested, while making the new system as good as possible. My eyes aren't what they used to be so patching down those wires is going to be a headache I'm not looking forward to.

Do you all have any advice? I don't ever want to have to do this again. My big concern is how squirrelly the hinged door will be to work with? Say I'm punching down cables into that panel, I'm going to open the door to access the back, but is that going to make me go nuts as it swings back and forth?

Once this is done, I plan to hang some ceiling trays in the basement.

I'm thinking of these . They won't break the bank.

Again, any thoughts?