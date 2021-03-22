Jump to content


Migrating from Leviton Structured Media to a Rack

Started by intermediatic , Yesterday, 09:05 AM

#1 intermediatic

intermediatic

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 AM

A year after moving into our new house, in 2013, I bought a Leviton 47605-42W SMC Structured Media Enclosure. This was a big mistake. It's 8 years later. I've been scared to deal with the solution, which is to buy a hinged wall rack. The Leviton Structured Media Enclosure is a horrible, horrible idea as I found halfway through my install when it seemed too late to abandon. You are tied into their ecosystem of things that can be mounted on this push-lock fastener system that nobody uses. Things that don't fit within this ecosystem just don't work so my power strip  sits on the bottom of the cabinet and the FiOS router is dangling by Cat6 cables. This is not good, it makes me upset to look at and it is probably leading to long-terml psychological harm. 

 

I finally bought a NavePoint 12U Wall Mount IT Open Frame 19 Inch Rack with Swing Out Hinged Gate and have Saturday planned as D Day for this project. 

 
Now the problem, I had this planned for last year, with kids in Zoom school, something could go wrong and this could take a while to fix. I want to minimize things going wrong, minimize the amount of my time invested, while making the new system as good as possible. My eyes aren't what they used to be so patching down those wires is going to be a headache I'm not looking forward to.
 
I have  2 X 12 (ports) of Tripp Lite Vertical Patch panels that need to be brought into a new patch panel on the new system. My plan is to mount that NavePoint Frame on the concrete wall in my basement directly next to the Leviton Structured Media Enclosure and transfer both of those useless vertical patch panels (the act of forcibly pulling out the patch panel from the bracket usually disconnects a port or too) to a Newyork Cables 24 Port Patch Panel Cat6 Rackmount or Wall Mount - Unshielded RJ45 Patch Panel, Also Compatible with Cat 5/5e Cabling  
 
Do you all have any advice? I don't ever want to have to do this again. My big concern is how squirrelly the hinged door will be to work with? Say I'm punching down cables into that panel, I'm going to open the door to access the back, but is that going to make me go nuts as it swings back and forth? 
 
Once this is done, I plan to hang some ceiling trays in the basement. 
 
I'm thinking of these. They won't break the bank.
 
Again, any thoughts?   
 

#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 AM

Here continue to use my Leviton 42" media panel. It is the type with the removable not hinged door.  I have it mounted on a sheet of plywood elevated off of the cement with a couple of 2X4's.  All of the cabling is behind the plywood.

 

Today it still has the Leviton 24 port mini patch panel in it and old telco / alarm panel in it.  A small 24 port fanless managed switch, 8 port managed POE switch, XFinity modem, WaytoCall (X2) and voip box.  APC UPS mounted on the cement wall next to the media panel.  

 

I am still utilizing a 2U multi NIC box for PFSense and considering now moving the box over to the Leviton Media panel side of the basement.

 

Originally did purchase a small wall mounted rack for switches, patch panel et al and never have used it.


