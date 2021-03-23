ELK M1 - Can't connect from Outside of LAN using M1toGo or Elk RP2

Posted Today, 09:50 AM

I need some help here as I can't see what is setup incorrectly.

I am unable to connect to the M1 from outside my local network.

Inside my local I am able to connect using both Elk RP2 and M1toGo.

I have setup the M1XEP to use port 2601 for secure connection.

I have set the IP for M1XEP to use a static IP.

I have opened port 2601 on the router to allow outside connections

Router_PortForward.jpg 47K 1 downloads

I have setup DDNS using NO-IP.

I have confirmed the IP address in NO-IP is synched to my router and the IP address is correct (screenshot attached Router_NOIP_Sync).

I have used PortCheckTool to confirm port is open and not being blocked.

I have used NSLookup to confirm No-IP host name is resolved to my Elk IP.

Running tracert on the No-IP domain times out

When I try to connect to Elk using the NO-IP domain or the external IP address, M1toGO will not connect

No_Connection.jpg 45.77K 1 downloads