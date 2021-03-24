Omnipro II not connecting to new router

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

Look at your old router LAN configuration and configure the new router LAN with the same subnet and DHCP scope.



Also look at the firewall rules you had set up on the old router and configure the new router with the same set of rules.



What MFG model router did you use before and what is the new router MFG and model.



The Omnipro 2 panel does not utilize a DHCP client and you will have to configure the OmniPro IP manually to your new router's IP LAN subnet

or

even easier would be to configure the new router the same as your old router.