Omnipro II not connecting to new router

Started by jnachbar , Yesterday, 07:55 PM

#1 jnachbar

jnachbar

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

I installed a new router and can no longer connect to the console using HAI PC Access software. Any suggestions?


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

Look at your old router LAN configuration and configure the new router LAN with the same subnet and DHCP scope.
 
Also look at the firewall rules you had set up on the old router and configure the new router with the same set of rules.
 
What MFG model router did you use before and what is the new router MFG and model.

The Omnipro 2 panel does not utilize a DHCP client and you will have to configure the OmniPro IP manually to your new router's IP LAN subnet

 

or

 

even easier would be to configure the new router the same as your old router.


