Where to buy?

Posted Today, 09:11 PM

Authorized Elk dealers are required to sell items at Elk's suggested retail price. There are some internet sellers that sell at lower prices, but if you purchase from them, Elk may not honor the warranty. Elk's official policy is that they don't provide support to end-users, so if you have problems, it is best to have bought from an authorized dealer. For items where I'm not too concerned about warranty coverage, I have bought from non-authorized dealers.

That said, I have purchased from JMAC and Home Controls, plus a few others who are no longer in business.