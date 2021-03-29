Electrical (non-LV) wiring raceways and hooks

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

New home construction 50 miles south of Houston, "high voltage" (120/240VAC) rough-in starts in about a month. The house has a closed/unvented/insulated crawlspace over a slab foundation (which is very unusual in this area), so it's kinda like having a basement with a 3' ceiling height. The slab floor is about 18" above natural ground. Plumbing and electrical will go in the crawlspace, but HVAC will go in the conditioned attic. All floor joists are I-joists, and they all run in the same direction.

I want all of the wiring to be organized. There are a lot of LV cable management systems (trays, raceways, hooks, etc., which I plan to use, but I haven't been able to find anything for electrical wiring. All electrical wiring will be romex (12ga or larger). No armored shielding, no conduits. I would like to have four or five strategically placed "open top" troughs/raceways for home runs to the load center that will run perpendicular to the I-joists and hang from the bottom of the I-joists. When the wire for a circuit gets to the joist space that contains the first box on a circuit, the wire will come out of the raceway and run parallel with the joists until it gets beneath the wall that contains the box. I would like to use j-hooks screwed to the I-joist webbing for the runs that are parallel to the joists, and use the pre-punched knockouts in the webbing when going from box to box on a circuit on a wall that is perpendicular to the joists.

I know there are a lot of options for doing the above for LV wiring (which I plan on doing), but I haven't found any that specifically say they can be used for residential electrical wiring (non-LV). Does this stuff exist for non-LV residential wiring? Links appreciated.

Thanks,

Ira