OMNI LTe help please

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

Hi, I just moved into a new home and it has a Leviton Omni LTe installed. The panel is on and working, but we don’t have any user codes to enable the alarm. I was able to access the system using 1111 though if that helps.

Can someone tell me how I can add new user codes to arm and disarm the alarm please?

I tried to connect locally via 192.168.0.101, but it isn’t coming up via browser (is there any tricks to getting that to work?

I am a very technical person and can take anything you throw at me. I’ve already dug into some of the install manuals I’ve found online, but I haven’t been successful in adding a new user code. So any help would be greatly appreciated.