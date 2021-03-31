Jump to content


OMNI LTe help please

Started by Jedi , Today, 03:06 PM

Jedi

Jedi

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

Hi, I just moved into a new home and it has a Leviton Omni LTe installed.  The panel is on and working, but we don’t have any user codes to enable the alarm.  I was able to access the system using 1111 though if that helps. 

 

Can someone tell me how I can add new user codes to arm and disarm the alarm please?  

I tried to connect locally via 192.168.0.101, but it isn’t coming up via browser (is there any tricks to getting that to work?

 

I am a very technical person and can take anything you throw at me.  I’ve already dug into some of the install manuals I’ve found online, but I haven’t been successful in adding a new user code.  So any help would be greatly appreciated.  

 

 

 


