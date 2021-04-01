Ethernet trouble/restore after recent firmware updates.

Posted Today, 08:43 PM

With a recent round of firmware updates, my house's M1 system has gone a bit haywire. My system now logs extremely frequent ethernet trouble/restore messages. As soon as I arm the system, the cycle of ethernet trouble/restore goes away. When I disarm the system the cycle of ethernet trouble/restore returns within 35 minutes. It seems like there is something wrong with the communication between the M1 and the XEP when the system is disarmed. I replaced the RS-232 cable and even tried a different M1 panel and a different XEP using my same config with no improvement. I noticed the ethernet troubles after updating the firmware on my M1 and M1XEP (the M1 was updated to 5.3.10 and the XEP to 2.0.46). To the best of my knowledge, this problem did not exist prior to the firmware updates. I would like to keep the updated firmware if possible.

Has anyone else encountered this problem?

Regards.