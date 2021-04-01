ELK-M1KP2 Button LEDs

Posted Today, 10:39 PM

Anybody else have a ELK-M1KP2 keypad with failed LEDs? Both of my keypads have a few failed leds mainly in the function keys. They are slowly failing one by one. Had them for 11 years. Seen a picture of a person with same issue on Amazon reviews or these keypads. Says they are surface mount leds. Gonna try and repair one of them if I can find replacement Leds. I do have a spare unused M1KPAS that might have the same leds. Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

