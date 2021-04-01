Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

ELK-M1KP2 Button LEDs

Started by serodgers , Today, 10:39 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 serodgers

serodgers

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 25 posts

Posted Today, 10:39 PM

Anybody else have a ELK-M1KP2 keypad with failed LEDs? Both of my keypads have a few failed leds mainly in the function keys. They are slowly failing one by one. Had them for 11 years. Seen a picture of a person with same issue on Amazon reviews or these keypads. Says they are surface mount leds. Gonna try and repair one of them if I can find replacement Leds. I do have a spare unused M1KPAS that might have the same leds. Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·