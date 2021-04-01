M1DBHR Data Bus Hub

Posted 01 April 2021 - 02:18 PM

I have a rather large system, and part of the system is in a remote part of the building. That part of the building consists of 4 keypads, a couple of zone input modules, relay modules, and power supply. But because of the way that building was initially wired, the keypads only have 4 conductor cable going to them. So I figured the M1DBHR database hub is the perfect solution here without needing to rewire. I installed the hub in the remote building a couple of weeks ago, wired all the keypads to it (along with the modules), and have not noticed any issues. However, after I installed it, I noticed in the instruction sheet Elk specifically says not to locate the hub remote from the M1 and it should be mounted in the same enclosure. So I reached out to Elk through their support forum as to "why" and the response I received really didn't answer my question of "What is the issue with remotely mounting the Hub from the main control board?" They did say they "recommend" it being mounted as close to the M1 as possible but didn't indicate what potential problems I would have. I was wondering if anyone here could explain to me any issues that would arise from the M1DBHR being remote from the main board or if others have the same situation.

Some specifics on this installation:

- Wire run from M1 Main Control to M1DBHR is about 150'+/- (Cat5e)

- The M1DBHR, all keypads, along with the input & relay modules in that section are being powered off their own PS212S power supply - no 12V+ power from the main panel, only the NEG, Data A, & Data B are connected

- Everything was installed three weeks ago and no data bus issues or weird panel operation that I am aware of

- Because of the route the Cat5e takes (runs along the top peak of a small attic) I will be installing surge suppression at both the M1 Main Control and the M1DBHR as a precaution (lightning is frequent in this area)