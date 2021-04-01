Programming Keypad F Key to Arm/Disarm Another Partition

Posted Today, 02:45 PM

The system I have is broken down into 3 partitions. Keypad #3 is located in Partition 1, and I wanted to program the F5 key on that keypad to arm or disarm Partition 3 and illuminate when Partition 3 is armed. The illumination part is easy, just set the illumination event in the RP software for F5 to "Area 3 Armed State". But getting the F5 key to work as an arm/disarm key was a challenge.

I finally was able to figure it out by setting the F5 Key to an unused automation task (in this case "Automation Task 04") so the key is not disabled and writing a rule to arm or disarm partition 3 according to the armed state of partition 3:

WHENEVER KEY F5 ON KEYPAD3 ACTIVATES

AND Partition 3 (Area 3) ARM STATE = DISARMED

THEN ARM AREA(S) 3 TO AWAY IMMEDIATELY

WHENEVER KEY F5 ON KEYPAD3 ACTIVATES

AND Partition 3 (Area 3) ARM STATE = ARMED

THEN DISARM AREA(S) 3 IMMEDIATELY

The only thing I don't like is it seems like I have to have "Require Code" to be checked for the F5 key in order for this rule to work. Which requires me to press the F5 key, followed by a code. That doesn't make sense to me because I already have Partition 1 automatically arming every night at 11:00 and disarming in the morning, and I'm not using a code for that function. I would like to have F5 just toggle Partition 3's armed state without having to make any other steps.

Another option that I'm open to, is making the F5 keypress temporarily re-assign Keypad #3 to Partition 3 so I can control that partition - but I think that's out of the reach of the rules, at least I don't see any way of doing that directly.