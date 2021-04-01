Search Engine Recomendation for Technical Search: Specialty Sensors (Industrial)

Posted Today, 04:39 PM

In the boiler room, I had an Expansion Tank rupture, figuring it was last Monday since I was in their Sunday afternoon). I was expecting a package from UPS, so I turned on my viewing software for my cameras, and notice the Boiler Room Door camera was not connected.

The camera terminates in the Boiler Room, so I decided to investigate, low and behold Boiler Room was a Sauna! Moisture dripping from the ceiling from hot water condensation because Indirect Fired Water Heater 'expansion tank' ruptured with water spraying into drywall. The moisture, of course, corroded the POE 48V across the RJ45 on the wall (both ends will need to be replaced) hence the camera was down.

So I searched using GOOGLE and DUCK DUCK Go for water Sensors, and all I found were commercial wireless garbage. When I built my house, I ran a 4-conductor wire into the boiler room for a future sensor if needed. Well, now I have defined I needed a water sensor, because this may have gone on for a week before I discovered it. My camera became the sensor, which is not notifying me there is an issue.

Since all my search results came up with advertisements for commercial gear, I of course came to COCOONTECH and used its search, which has a lot of posts on various water sensors. I noticed Pete_C had mentioned in several post (along with many others) GRI 2600. So yesterday I ordered one.

The purpose of this Post is it seems most search engines are no longer skewed for the technical. I use Google to find IC data sheets and alternate sources (by manufacturer's part number), but it sure falls flat when looking for something to integrate with OMNI II PRO or other professional system not based on WiFi (I saw Z-WAVE and others), but until I entered GRI 2600, it would have never came up.

Moral of that story is to of course search here first, but my TAPATALK app doesn't always work well, so I used iPhone Safari.

Any suggestions on a search engine other than google for industrial technology? I think I know the answer because of the wireless trend (which is a big mistake for new construction).

-Bob